Unbelievable Find in Finley-Firearms and Stolen Vehicles

It was quite a find for Benton County Sheriff's Deputies on property in Finley.

It seems the Sheriff's Office hit quite a pay day when they uncovered both real and fake firearms, as well as other dangerous weapons,. Several stolen items were also found in an RV on the property. Deputies were tipped off by a number of concerned citizens.

Upon responding to a weapons complaint in Finley:

It was reported that a male was being threatened with a weapon. Deputies also found several stolen vehicles on the property.

A suspect was taken into custody on Friday and Deputies and detectives are working to get the stolen items to the rightful owners.

