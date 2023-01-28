Could Oregon Attempted Murder Suspect Be Found In Tri-Cities?

Oregon Police are offering a $2,500 reward for a man wanted for Attempted Murder.

36-year-old Benjamin Obadiah Foster of Wolf Creek is accused of beating a woman so severely, she was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

On Tuesday, Officers with the Grants Pass, Oregon Police Department were called to a residence regarding an assault. Police found the woman beaten, bound, and unconscious.

According to reports, a search warrant was served at a residence in Wolf Creek to arrest Foster for Attempted Murder. The suspect got away and it was determined that he likely had assistance. During the search, the suspect's vehicle was seized with evidence.

A 68-year-old woman, Tina Marie Jones was arrested for hindering prosecution. She was booked into the Josephine County jail.

Foster is known to be using online dating apps to contact unsuspecting victims.

Police warn the suspect is armed and considered to be extremely dangerous. If you see Benjamin Obadiah Foster or know his whereabouts, do NOT approach him. Call 9-1-1.

The Grants Pass Police Department wants the community to be extra safe while this predator is still at large and also advised that anyone assisting Ben Foster with his escape will face potential prosecution.

If you have information, the Grants Pass Police Department has a tip line and is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Benjamin Foster. Please call the Grants Pass Police Tip Line at 541-237-5607.

Foster is wanted for Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, and Assault.

