Magical, Exquisite Estate in Ashland, Oregon is Simply a Steal

A move to Ashland, Oregon may be in the works after viewing this amazing home!

Get our free mobile app

Zillow Zillow loading...

With beautiful Siskiyou mountain views, close to Interstate 5, and the California border, this luxurious masterpiece is calling YOUR name! Imagine, the outdoor entertaining you can host! If you wanted, you could entertain wedding guests. This would be perfect to rent the cabin out for Airbnb. Everyone will want to visit and you'll never want to leave.

Zillow Zillow loading...

This astonishing property enjoys a pool, an outdoor entertainment space, an off-grid cabin, and features a 3000 square foot basement level ready to be transformed by your imagination.

Oh! The possibilities are definitely endless.

Astounding Estate in Ashland, OR Available Now This two-bedroom, 4 bathroom estate is jaw-dropping. Every detail is exquisite.

Southern Oregon University calls Ashland home, as well as the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. The area is rich in nature, trails, streams, and lush wildlife. If you're into outdoor activities, you'll love Ashland.

The detail of this magical estate features unbelievable local and exotic wood features. From the real estate listing:

With its graceful, curvaceous design, myriad of windows, and unique features like rounded corners and sculptural appointments in copper, glass, stone, granite, local and exotic wood, this breathtaking home is beyond custom; it is a work of art. Every direction offers an unparalleled view.

This humongous homestead is located at 2700 North Valley View Rd, Ashland, OR 97520. The mountain views are majestic!

For more on YOUR jaw-dropping estate, go here.

Keep scrolling for more fabulous Oregon real estate options.

Oregon Stay Off the Grid and High in the Sky This awesome property is 40 feet up high in beautiful Tiller Oregon. 4 people can stay comfortably and enjoy a hot tub with gorgeous mountain views and lots of nature. The property has a full kitchen, indoor fireplace, and private hot tub. It's the perfect getaway to escape.

Oregon Wine-Country Mansion in Dundee Will Have You Mesmerized A stay at this Oregon villa is just what the doctor ordered. This mansion sits on 46 acres in the middle of wine country. It's an amazing property for hosting groups and gatherings.