Magical, Exquisite Estate in Ashland, Oregon is Simply a Steal
A move to Ashland, Oregon may be in the works after viewing this amazing home!
With beautiful Siskiyou mountain views, close to Interstate 5, and the California border, this luxurious masterpiece is calling YOUR name! Imagine, the outdoor entertaining you can host! If you wanted, you could entertain wedding guests. This would be perfect to rent the cabin out for Airbnb. Everyone will want to visit and you'll never want to leave.
This astonishing property enjoys a pool, an outdoor entertainment space, an off-grid cabin, and features a 3000 square foot basement level ready to be transformed by your imagination.
Oh! The possibilities are definitely endless.
Astounding Estate in Ashland, OR Available Now
Southern Oregon University calls Ashland home, as well as the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. The area is rich in nature, trails, streams, and lush wildlife. If you're into outdoor activities, you'll love Ashland.
The detail of this magical estate features unbelievable local and exotic wood features. From the real estate listing:
With its graceful, curvaceous design, myriad of windows, and unique features like rounded corners and sculptural appointments in copper, glass, stone, granite, local and exotic wood, this breathtaking home is beyond custom; it is a work of art. Every direction offers an unparalleled view.
This humongous homestead is located at 2700 North Valley View Rd, Ashland, OR 97520. The mountain views are majestic!
For more on YOUR jaw-dropping estate, go here.
Keep scrolling for more fabulous Oregon real estate options.