Great News! Amtrak Cascades Adds 2 More Roundtrips to Schedule

It's awesome news for people traveling between Seattle and Portland.

Get our free mobile app

Beginning Monday, December 11th, WSDOT and ODOT will add 2 more Amtrak Cascades daily roundtrips between the 2 popular cities. More trains will run in both directions for a total of 12 trains operating every day.

Canva Canva loading...

"The additional roundtrips and updated schedules provide more convenient travel options for Amtrak Cascades passengers," said Jason Biggs, director of WSDOT’s Rail, Freight and Ports Division. "Many of our trains are sold out, so the addition of these two trains between Portland and Seattle has long been awaited by our customers."

The new schedule has trains departing both cities earlier and later.

Canva Canva loading...

Trains will depart Seattle at 5:52 am and Portland at 6:45 am. The latest trains between the two cities will leave Portland at 7:25 pm and 7:50 pm from Seattle. Stops between the 2 cities include Tukwila, Tacoma, Olympia/Lacey, Centralia, Kelso/Longview, and Vancouver. There are other routes serving stations south from Portland into Oregon and north of Seattle traveling into Canada.

"Amtrak Cascades passenger rail gives people a great way to move between key cities and towns in the Pacific Northwest, and now it will be easier than ever to take the train," said Kris Strickler, ODOT director. "Taking the train is a more environmentally friendly way to travel than flying or driving, and reducing carbon emissions is one of ODOT’s top priorities."

Canva Canva loading...

You're encouraged to book early for the holidays and take advantage of discounts.

Tickets for the newly added trains are available on Dec 1st at AmtrakCascades.com. Special discounts are available for children, students, seniors, military and groups.

Escape to Fairytale Airbnb Just Steps From Majestic Mt. Rainier Escape to this fairytale cabin in Ashford, Washington. You can walk to the famous mountain by day and relax under the stars in a stress-relieving hot tub. Enjoy the warmth of the fire pit. Restaurants and more are 5 minutes away. Enjoy all that nature has to offer at a really affordable price. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

This Winter Stay in Winthrop, Washington Promises to be Mesmerizing Gallery Credit: Patti Banner-Airbnb-Blair