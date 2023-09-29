9-1-1 Call Determined to be a Hoax at Sunnyside High School

A 14-year old male is facing charges regarding a 9-1-1 call made about a shooting at Sunnyside High School.

That call prompted the school to go on lock down Thursday afternoon at 1:25 pm. Area schools also went on lock down as a result. According to the Sunnyside School District:

SSPD responded immediately, swept each of the buildings on the high school campus and found no evidence of an active shooter or firearms.

Through investigation, Police determined that the call was made from a cell phone located at Sunnyside High School. After a thorough search of the school and surrounding areas, the school and area schools were deemed safe by law enforcement.

Police attempted to locate the juvenile at his home but were unsuccessful. The boy's family was made aware that Police were looking for him and when he returned home, they brought him to the Sunnyside Police Department. The boy was then released to his family and charges will be forwarded.

The Sunnyside School District issued the following:

The Sunnyside Police Department is continuing the investigation. If you have any information you're asked to call 509-836-6200.

