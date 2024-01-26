8th annual Pendleton Whisky Music Fest Announces 2024 Lineup

How Can I Get Tickets For The 2024 Pendleton Whisky Music Fest?

Get ready for a musical extravaganza as the 8th annual Pendleton Whisky Music Fest brings together a stellar lineup of artists to Pendleton, Oregon.

What's The Concert Line Up For The Pendleton Whisky Music Fest In 2024?

This year's festival promises an unforgettable experience featuring performances by country sensations Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch, Jo Dee Messina, Thomas Mac, and DJ Sovern-T.

But that's not all – brace yourselves for a special must-see performance by the iconic trio Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, and Sugarhill Gang.

The Pendleton Whisky Music Fest is set to take place at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds on Saturday, July 13th.

Pendleton, Oregon, provides the perfect backdrop for a day filled with incredible music and good vibes. The festivities kick off in the evening, ensuring an electrifying night of entertainment that music enthusiasts won't want to miss.

Mark your calendars, as tickets for this sensational event go on sale Friday, February 2nd, at 10 am PST.

Make sure to secure your spot at www.pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com before they sell out.

Whether you're a country music aficionado or a fan of the iconic sounds of Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, and Sugarhill Gang, the 8th annual Pendleton Whisky Music Fest promises an unparalleled celebration of music and camaraderie in the heart of Oregon.

Don't miss the chance to be part of this musical journey – grab your tickets and get ready to dance the night away in Pendleton.