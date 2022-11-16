3 of the Best Places To Look for Gold in Washington State

If You Are A Gold Digger, Here Are Three Places In Washington To Find Gold

Have you ever wanted to try your hand at gold panning? If so, you’re in luck – Washington State is full of places where you can give it a go!



Here Are Three Places In Washington State To Hunt For Gold

Are you ready to strike it rich? There’s no need to travel all the way to California or Alaska in search of gold. Did you know that there are actually quite a few places right here in Washington State where you can pan for gold?

If you’re a beginner, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered with this beginner’s guide to three top gold panning places in Washington State.

1. Cle Elum River

One of the best places for gold panning in Washington State is the Cle Elum River. This river is located in the Kittitas Valley, and it is one of the tributaries of the Yakima River. The most productive areas for gold panning are typically found near Liberty, Roslyn, and Ronald.

However, there has also been quite a bit of success at other sites along the river, so it definitely pays to do your research before settling on a spot.

2. Nooksack River

The Nooksack River is another great spot for gold panning in Washington State. This river originates in the North Cascades and flows for approximately 53 miles before emptying into Whatcom County's Bellingham Bay.

The most popular areas for gold panning on the Nooksack River are usually found around Deming and Everson. However, as with the Cle Elum River, there have also been reports of success at other spots along the river, so it’s worth doing your homework before setting out.

3. Cascade Mountains

If you’re willing to do a little bit of hiking, you may be able to strike it rich in the Cascade Mountains. There are numerous creeks and streams located throughout these mountains that are known to contain gold deposits.

Of course, this means that you will likely have some competition from other prospectors, but if you’re up for a bit of a treasure hunt, it could definitely be worth your while. Some of the most successful prospectors have reported finding gold near Baring, Index, and Skykomish.

There you have it—a beginner’s guide to gold panning in Washington State. With a little bit of patience and perseverance (not to mention some good old-fashioned luck), who knows? You could be the next big beneficiary of Washington’s hidden treasures.

