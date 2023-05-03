10 Tri-Cities Restaurants Are Celebrating Mother’s Day, Get to One

Have you thought about where to take your mom for Mother's Day?

Mom's special day is the second Sunday in May, which this year is the 14th. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac three women are responsible for the creation of Mother's Day.

A great way to celebrate mom is with a delicious meal out.

Tri-Cities has quite a few delightful places to enjoy brunch or lunch with yours. The most important person in most of our lives is our mother, ma, mom, whatever you call her. Below are some suggestions to make your Mother's Day planning easier. Bon Appétit!

10 Tri-Cities Restaurants Serving Specials on Mother's Day Sunday Mother's Day is best celebrated out and about and meant to be enjoyed. Take your mom to any of these fine establishments in Tri-Cities to relax and treat you and yours to a delightful meal. Be sure to save room for a sweet treat for dessert.

Although it's sold out THIS year, a really great way to celebrate mom, would be a cruise on the Columbia River enjoying Brunch aboard the M/V West Star. It's a 2-hour cruise on the majestic river. At boarding,cruisers are treated to cookies and fruit. Brunch is a choice of entree, eggs benedict or roasted garlic herb salmon. Or, you can have a traditional breakfast. That's this year's plan. Next year may be different. This cruise sells out fast, so be sure to inquire about reserving for Mother's Day, 2024 cruise.

No matter how you choose to celebrate Mother's Day, make it enjoyable.

Mom deserves a special gift. Maybe it's a mani-pedi, or coffee at one of our local shops, a walk at the park, whatever. The point is to celebrate her on sunday, May 14th.

If you can't celebrate in person with your mother:

Send the traditional card and flowers. Oh, and a phone call, she'll appreciate that. I'm looking forward to making my call on May 14th.

