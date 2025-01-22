WSU Hosting Dry Cleaning and Sanitizing Workshop

Washington State University will host a workshop at the end of the month focused on sanitation in the onion industry. School officials said the one-day event will focus on managing microbial risks in dry produce packing facilities, focusing in-depth on the onion sector. Experts from WSU as well as Oregon State University will focus on cleaning and sanitizing practices to minimize cross-contamination and support compliance with the Produce Safety Rule.

Participants will also explore the latest outbreaks (2020 and 2024), and participate in hands-on activities like cross contamination simulations. Organizers said the workshop will provide practical experience for those connected to onions.

The Workshop takes place Friday January 31st at WSU’s Honey Bee and Pollinators Research Facility near Othello. Click Here to learn more or to register.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com