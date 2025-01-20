WSDA Hosting Japanese Beetle Webinar

The Washington State Department of Agriculture will host a webinar Tuesday, focused on preparing for Japanese Beetle treatments this year. WSDA said the 45 minute on-line session will show those in impacted areas how the sign up for treatment, how to prepare for treatments, and know when the treatment is over. The Department will also share project updates so that you can learn how to protect your yard, community, and the state of Washington from Japanese beetles.

Visit the WSDA's Website to learn more or to register for Tuesday's event.

