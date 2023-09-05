Washington Wildfire Tax Relief

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Revenue (Revenue) is offering help to businesses and property owners impacted by the recent wildfires in Washington state.

Businesses that are affected by the fire and cannot file and pay their excise tax returns on time should contact Revenue to request a filing extension before the filing deadline. Revenue also can offer a penalty waiver for qualified businesses that were unable to file an extension request before the taxes were due.

Property owners whose properties were damaged or destroyed by the fires can apply to their County Assessor to reduce the taxable value of the properties. Qualified property owners will have their 2023 property taxes reduced based on the value lost as a result of the fires.

“Its important that the people know there are resources available to them,” Revenue Director Drew Shirk said. “Our team is here to help our fellow Washingtonians navigate this disaster and get them back on their feet.”

In addition to the above resources, businesses in the impacted areas can also request:

An application for credit for damaged timber for forest taxes.

Reschedule of a planned audit.

More time to file a business license or registration renewal.

An extension of its expiring resellers permit.

Revenue has offered its assistance to counties impacted by the fires to help with changes to property values and the resulting impacts on local levies and property tax bills.

Additional information about disaster relief resources can be found on the Revenue website. Those with questions should call Revenue’s customer service staff at (360) 705-6705.

Source: Washington State Department of Revenue