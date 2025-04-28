Tariffs Very Concerning For NW Wheat Growers, Hennings Says

The first 100 days of the 2nd Trump Administration have been a rollercoaster ride for the American Farmer, most notably lead by tariffs and trade wars. The Administration has placed a variety of tariffs on some of the United States’ closest allies, China and others, leading to retaliatory tariffs. While it has yet to be seen if this will help the American economy, it’s already had a direct impact on the America Farmer.

Michelle Hennings, Executive Director of the Washington Association of Wheat Growers said local producers understand the long game, but that doesn’t make dealing with the trade war any easier in the present.

“But the short-term effects could be very painful. So, it seems that when we go into a tariff with the country, the first thing they retaliate. Is on food, which is a concern for us.”

Hennings noted trade wars are not only concerning when it comes to the additional costs tagged on crops going overseas, but the additional price tag added to inputs farmers need from other counties; such as potash from Canada. Hennings added she wants growers to know that the Association is working on their behalf, speaking with lawmakers in D.C., and in Olympia.

“You know, I'm a farmer myself. I am concerned, you know, it's just a time where it's tough, but I do think that we also have to try, and it's hard, to be positive and work through these situations before they become a big impact.”

Hennings added not only is Canada a top source for needed fertilizers, but Mexico is the #1 market for U.S. wheat, meaning these tariffs against our neighbors are having a direct impact on wheat growers across the Northwest.

