Funding For Rural Counties Clears The Senate

On Wednesday, the Senate unanimously passed legislation to reauthorize the Forest Service’s Secure Rural Schools and Self-Determination Program through Fiscal Year 2026. The votes was celebrated by Idaho’s Republican senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, as well as Oregon Democrats Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden; the four worked together to get the legislation across the finish line.

The Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Program provides funding to rural counties with significant amounts of tax-exempt federal land, primarily National Forest land. Initially enacted in 2000, this program offers an alternative to traditional revenue-based payments, and is intended to stabilize funding for schools, roads, and other essential services. Supporters of the SRS say it helps rural communities impacted by fluctuating timber revenues by providing a more predictable and flexible funding source. Visit the Forest Service's Website to learn more about the program.

The House must now reauthorize the program as soon as possible to avoid a gap in funding.

This Funding Will Benefit Communities Across Oregon & Idaho

“This is a significant, encouraging and urgently needed step for Oregonians living and working in counties that have depended for decades on these federal investments for local schools, roads, law enforcement and more,” Wyden said, who co-authored the initial bipartisan SRS legislation in 2000. “I’m glad the Senate has once again done the right thing by passing this bill in a timely fashion, and I strongly urge the House to act ASAP to reconnect this proven lifeline for rural communities in Oregon and nationwide.”

“In many rural counties in Idaho, the loss of resource revenue sharing from vast tracts of federally owned land inhibit counties’ ability to support local schools or even fund basic emergency services--including search and rescue,” said Crapo. “The Senate’s unanimous passage of legislation to reauthorize the Secure Rural Schools program is a critical first step in meeting the federal government’s responsibility to rural communities containing tax exempt public lands. Without SRS, many counties in Idaho and across the country will fall short of the financial means of providing for these integral community functions for local residents and visitors alike. I urge the U.S. House of Representatives to move expeditiously on this legislation.”

The House Must Vote So Funding Is Not Interrupted

“By passing our bipartisan bill, the Senate has taken critical action to provide reliable funding that is crucial to keeping schools and libraries open, maintaining roads, restoring watersheds, and ensuring there are police officers and firefighters to keep rural communities safe,” Merkley added. “The House must not fail to act again and swiftly pass our bill to extend the SRS program so Oregon communities can maintain access to these important lifelines and resources.”

"Idaho counties rely on SRS funding for schools, road maintenance, and other essential services. Until we can bring historic timber revenue back to these areas, this program must be reauthorized,” said Risch. “The federal government made a promise to rural communities, and I’m proud to see the Senate follow through.”

Click Here to read the legislation passed Wednesday by the Senate.

