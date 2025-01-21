Several From Washington Named To USApple Leadership

The U.S. Apple Association announced the newest members of its leadership development program, the NextGen Apple Fellowship, last week, and several come from the Northwest. Those selected to participate in the 2025 class include:

Julieta Castillo -- Marketing Coordinator Superfresh Growers (Yakima, WA)

Superfresh Growers (Yakima, WA) Zachary Cohen -- Sales Cohen Produce Marketing ( Shiremanstown, PA )

Cohen Produce Marketing ( William Gant -- Production Coordinator CMI Orchards, LLC (Wenatchee, WA)

Theresa Kober -- Food Safety Manager Riveridge Produce Marketing, Inc ( Sparta, MI )

Tyler Mooney -- Planning & Analytics Manager Stemilt Growers, LLC (Wenatchee, WA)

Shelbi Perkins -- Key Account Manager PNW BeeHero (Wenatchee, WA)

Marshall Saunders -- Sales Saunders Brothers Inc. ( Piney River, VA )

USApple said the NextGen Apple Fellowship focuses on hands-on experience with legislative and regulatory issues, professional development, a one-on-one mentorship program, opportunities to network with top industry leaders, community engagement, and more.

“Following an extensive interview process with applicants from across the country, we are excited to name the 2025 class of the NextGen Apple Fellowship,” said USApple Board Member and Chair of the NextGen Advisory Committee Elizabeth Pauls of Wittenbach Orchards in Michigan. “Each of the fellows was chosen because of their distinguished work in the apple sector, their tremendous potential, and their enthusiasm for the fellowship. USApple is excited for this class of individuals who come from diverse careers in the apple industry and balance one another with a vast collection of strengths and expertise. As the national apple association, we’re looking forward to harnessing their skills and voice for the betterment of the industry.”

The 2025 NextGen Apple Fellowship will have its kickoff meeting in Washington, D.C., March 24th-26th, in conjunction with USApple’s Capitol Hill Day. The program will run through December 2025. Click Here to learn more about the fellowship, and to see past alumni.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com