The Great Shakeout earthquake drill took place Thursday, serving as a reminder to everyone across the Northwest what to do in an earthquake; drop, cover and hold. And, also to prepare for a quake.

Kenton Brine, with the Northwest Insurance Council, said the Great Shakeout should also serve as a wake-up call to prepare in the event that a quake happens. He noted you'll likely need to repair your home.

"Your standard homeowner's insurance policy does not cover damage from an earthquake or a tsunami related to an earthquake," Brine said.

You need a separate policy for earthquake damage, and Brine says some insurance companies don't offer those policies.

"You might have to shop around more to find an insurer who's going to cover that risk. You might have to go to the specialty lines insurance marketplace to look for a policy."

Brine added prior to any disaster affecting your home, it's important to take a detailed inventory. That can be as simple as walking around your house, making a video noting all of your belongings.

