Wheat, Barley, Corn, Hay: PNW Prospective Plantings Report Released

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released its March 2024 Prospective Plantings Report, offering a statistical prediction of the production of wheat, barley, corn, and hay in the Northwest region. We've summarized the report below.

Wheat Predictions: Minor Changes from 2023 Production

Idaho: 1.16M acres expected, down 1%. Spring wheat (excluding Durum) remains expected 410,000 acres, unchanged.

Oregon: 730,000 acres expected, down 1%.

Washington: 2.33M acres expected, up 1%. Winter wheat expected to be up 3%, spring wheat estimated down 5%.

Nationally: Down 4%, with winter wheat down 7%, spring wheat up 1%, and Durum wheat up 21%.

Barley Predictions: Down 9% from 2023

Idaho: 510,000 acres expected, down 11%.

Oregon: 35,000 acres expected, down 15%.

Washington: 95,000 acres expected, unchanged.

Nationally: 2.57M acres, down 17%.

Corn Predictions: Down 2% from 2023

Idaho: 320,000 acres expected, down 11%.

Oregon: 100,000 acres expected, up 5%.

Washington: 180,000 acres expected, up 13%.

Nationally: 90M acres expected, down 5%.

Hay Predictions: Down 3% from 2023

Idaho: 1.3M acres expected, unchanged.

Oregon: 910,000 acres expected, up 1%.

Washington: 730,000 acres expected, down 13%.

Nationally: 51.6M acres expected, down 2%.

Read the full report from NASS for additional details and crops predicted including sugarbeets and lentils.

