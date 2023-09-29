Potential New Neighbor for North Cascade Producers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) released the following statement reacting to an announcement from the U.S. National Park Service and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service seeking public comment on a proposed rule under section 10(j) of the Endangered Species Act related to the potential introduction of grizzly bears in the North Cascades.

“The National Parks Service and Fish and Wildlife Service should end this process immediately by rescinding the draft EIS and proposed 10(j) rule. The introduction of grizzlies into the North Cascades would be devastating for our North Central Washington communities,” said Rep. Newhouse. “Time and again, our communities have spoken to express staunch opposition to the introduction of these apex predators, which would be detrimental to our families, wildlife, and livestock alike. The introduction of grizzlies has also been deemed illegal by the Washington state legislature since 1995. I’m beyond disappointed that the Biden Administration is ignoring our concerns by moving forward with the introduction while putting on the façade of seeking more public input after their decision has clearly been made. It’s past time for the Biden Administration to listen to my constituents’ voices, who overwhelmingly oppose this decision, instead of forcing bad policy on us from D.C. bureaucrats and environmental activists in California.”

Background:

People are encouraged to comment on the proposal here after September 29th, 2023.

Source: Office of U.S. Congressman Dan Newhouse of Washington