Water policy issues are on the list of priorities the wine industry is focused on. Jenna McKamey, Executive Director of the Oregon Wine Growers Association, tells the State Board of Agriculture why the Water Resources Department's groundwater rulemaking is a growing concern.

This process has been somewhat contentious because there are concerns about changes that are being proposed to the groundwater allocation process that, you know, something should be addressed by the legislature instead.

Besides legislative priorities, the Wine Growers Association wants to partner with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to promote clean grapevine rootstock. Says McKamey:

Grapevine red blotch and other diseases pose a serious threat to our industry and we really need to ensure the health of rootstock here in Oregon.

