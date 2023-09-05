Oregon Closing Some Mussel Harvesting

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announce a new shellfish closure. Mussel harvesting is now closed from the south jetty of the Coquille River in Bandon to the California border for elevated levels of the marine biotoxin paralytic shellfish toxin.

Mussel harvesting remains open from the Washington border to the north jetty of the Coquille River in Bandon.

Razor clamming is open from Seal Rock (north of Waldport) to the California border.

Razor clamming remains closed from the Washington border to Seal Rock for elevated levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid.

Crab and bay clam harvesting remain open along the entire Oregon coast. Oregon Department of Agriculture will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit. Contact Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for recreational license requirements, rules and limits.

For more information call Oregon Department of Agriculture's (ODA) shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA recreational shellfish biotoxin closures webpage.

Source: Oregon Department of Agriculture