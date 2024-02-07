The Office of Oregon Governor Tina Kotek is now accepting applications to fill partial terms for two Oregon State Board of Agriculture producer positions. The two open producer positions require the applicant to produce agricultural commodities in Oregon actively.

Term lengths on open positions are as follows:

Producer position 02, partial term ends 10/31/2026, eligible to serve at least one additional 4-year term.

Producer position 06, partial term ends 10/31/2026, qualified to serve at least one additional 4-year term.

In addition to new producer applications, previous eligible producer applications with interest forms on file with the Governor’s Executive Appointments office will also be considered. Ideal candidates for producer positions will reflect the diverse nature of agriculture production in Oregon, including geographic and commodity representation.

Top candidates may be contacted for additional information during the interest form review process. Applicants must submit their applications by the close of business on March 29. This will be an abbreviated process to ensure the Board has full membership by the meeting in June 2024.

To apply:

You must complete an interest form and include supplemental information such as a resume, statement of interest, and a short bio by March 29 end of day. Please visit the State of Oregon Boards and Commissions webpage for complete steps and details.

Meeting and compensation:

The 10-member Board meets every quarter at locations throughout the state as the chairperson determines. Compensation and travel expenses for time spent performing official duties are permitted based on the Oregon Revised Statute (ORS) 292.495.

The Governor is responsible for appointing nine Board of Agriculture members. The Oregon State Board of Agriculture is a 10-member board that advises the Oregon Department of Agriculture on policy issues, develops recommendations on key agricultural issues, and advocates for the state’s agriculture industry in general. The Board is established by Oregon Revised Statute (ORS) 561.372.

Board membership requirements include:

Seven board members who are actively engaged in the production of agricultural commodities.

Two board members who are not actively engaged in the production of agricultural commodities.

Chairperson of the Soil and Water Conservation Commission (ex-officio, voting).

Director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ex-officio, non-voting).

Dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences of Oregon State University (ex-officio, non-voting).

Members appointed to the Board must be Oregon residents.

Not more than five members appointed to the Board may belong to the same political party.

Appointment terms:

Term length: 4 years; may serve two consecutive terms.

Confirmed by Senate: No

