North Central Oregon Producers Invited To Wildfire Meeting

The Oregon Department of Agriculture is inviting producers impacted by wildfire in Umatilla and Morrow counties to an informational meeting where agencies will answer questions. Participants will learn about resources available for residents, landowners, livestock and agricultural producers.

The meeting will take place:

Tuesday, September 3, 2024 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Pilot Rock City Hall – Council Chambers

253 E. Main Street Pilot Rock, OR

Panelists scheduled to participate:

- Oregon Department of Emergency Management

- Oregon Department of Human Services

- USDA Farm Service Agency

- USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service

- Oregon Department of Forestry

- Bureau of Land Management

- U.S. Forest Service

- Umatilla and Morrow County Soil and Water Conservation District

Pre-registration is not required to attend Tuesday’s meeting.

