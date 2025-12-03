New Bee Strategy Protects Pollinators and the U.S. Honey Market

Four major North American beekeeping organizations released the first-ever North American Bee Strategy. Organizers say it’s a coordinated, continent-wide plan to protect honeybees, strengthen the viability of professional beekeeping, and safeguard food security across the U.S. and Canada.

The strategy lays out four priorities, including improving monitoring, treatment, and research on pest diseases. It also looks to strengthen honey authenticity standards and enforcement to curb fraudulent imports.

“The strategy was built by beekeepers and for beekeepers,” said Matt Mulica of the Honeybee Health Coalition. The four organizations include the American Beekeeping Federation, the American Honey Producers Association, the Canadian Beekeepers Federation, and the Canadian Honey Council.

Other priorities include supporting applied research, shared research infrastructure, and streamlined scientific collaboration. The goal is to build a more unified and sustainable honey market across national borders.

“This strategy will secure the future of beekeeping,” said Dr. Peter Awram of the Canadian Beekeepers Federation.

