More States Ban Lab-Grown Meat

Five U.S. states have now officially banned lab-grown meat.

Last week, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed a bill prohibiting the manufacture, sale, and distribution of the product. Earlier this week, Indiana Governor Mike Braun signed a two-year ban into law, followed by strict labeling laws after the law expires.

“The lab-grown meat sector will continue to face headwinds as consumers and lawmakers learn more about the use of ‘immortalized cells’ and the lack of long-term nutritional and health studies around the product,” said Jack Hubbard, executive director of the Center for Environment and Welfare, one of the leading critics of lab-grown meat. “We are seeing a bipartisan consumer movement against the experimental product that we believe will ultimately intensify as more people learn about how lab-grown meat is manufactured.”

Florida, Alabama, and Mississippi have also enacted their own bans on lab-grown meat, while Nebraska is currently considering similar legislation.

