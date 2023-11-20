As of November 17, 2023, Oregon has new confirmed cases of avian influenza.

HPAI Found In Four Oregon Locations

The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Oregon. Two commercial operations, in Linn and Marion County, and two backyard flocks, in Deschutes and Marion, were identified as being infected.

Per the report, about 790,000 birds from the affected flocks were euthanized to prevent further spread of the disease. These animals did not enter the food system.

An online map from the Oregon Department of Agriculture shows where quarantine areas are as surveillance is conducted.

A nest of young chickens next to two syringes. Canva-Getty loading...

Avian Influenza Is Highly Infectious For Poultry

The USDA reports that 47 states have been affected by HPAI so far, representing about 63 million birds nationally.

The HPAI virus strains are extremely infectious and can spread rapidly between flocks. The virus is also potentially fatal to chickens.

State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said:

It is important for commercial and backyard poultry operations to monitor their flocks’ health closely. The most recent cases of HPAI in Oregon reinforces the need to follow strict biosecurity measures, including keeping birds enclosed without access to wild birds or other domestic flocks.

A pair of hands lathered with soap in the middle of being washed, in front of a fenced farm with a sign that reads "Bio-Security Precautions No Unauthorized Personnel" Canva-Getty loading...

ODA Encourages Biosecurity Protocols

The Oregon Department of Agriculture is urging producers and others who come in contact with birds to take additional biosecurity measures, including:

Wash your hands before and after handling your flock

Cleaning vehicles tools or equipment, including car tires

Limiting unnecessary visitors

Restrict access to your property

Keep a designated pair of shoes to wear around your birds

Sanitizing shoes in clean foot baths

Changing clothes upon contact with birds

Clean and disinfect cages

Quarantine new birds or returning birds for 30 days

Public At Minimal Risk From HPAI Outbreak

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control note that avian influenza is considered low risk to human health. It doesn't affect poultry meat or egg products.

What To Do If You Notice a Sick or Dead Bird

Death or illness among domestic birds should be immediately reported to ODA. Please report by calling 503-986-4711 (Alt Phone: 1-800-347-7028).

Please contact the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) for wild birds. Do not collect or handle the birds but report the incident directly to ODFW at 866-968-2600 or Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.

