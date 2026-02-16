Thousands of farmers and union members staged a nationwide strike in India last week to protest an interim trade agreement with the United States, fearing that expanded market access for U.S. agricultural exports could undercut local producers.

The action disrupted transport and markets across multiple states as demonstrators demanded more protective safeguards for staples like rice, wheat and pulses. India’s commerce minister defended the trade pact, saying essential commodities remain shielded from tariff cuts, but farmers said the agreement still poses risks to livelihoods due to disparities in subsidies and infrastructure.

The protests follow U.S. reports about trade framework negotiations and have drawn parallels with broader international debates about agricultural trade policy and farm sector vulnerability. Analysts say the dispute underscores how global trade deals can trigger domestic agricultural unrest when farmers perceive imbalanced benefits and competitive pressures.

