Balloon Tree Pack Blamed For Recent Depredation

According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, a herder found a dead 100-pound sheep in a private commercial timber land allotment in Union County Wednesday September 7th. Investigators said hide and tissue were missing from the rear of the hindquarters. It was estimated that the sheep died less than 24 hours prior to the investigation.

ODFW added there were 3-4 canine punctures on the neck behind the head. Diameter of punctures was ¼ inch and depth of trauma at the throat was greater than 1.5” though the neck was not broken, which is consistent with wolf depredation.

According to ODFW, this confirmed depredation is attributed to the Balloon Tree Pack.

