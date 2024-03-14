Is Washington State Losing This “Money Saving” Store?

Have you heard the rumor?!

"Family Dollar and Dollar Tree will close 1,000 stores" - Source

What does this mean for the Washington State Dollar stores?

I am honestly thinking, "How will I plan my little girls birthday party with all the supplies they have?"

Let's calm down and breathe for a second.

via GIPHY

Dollar Tree mentions it's closing 600 Family Dollar stores in the first half of fiscal 2024. - Source

What about the other stores, will all 1,000 be closed by the end of 2024?

"Approximately 370 Family Dollar and 30 Dollar Tree stores will close over the next several years at the end of each store's current lease term," -Dollar Tree

In other words, we still have time!

YAY!

Ok, so while we still have our Dollar trees and stores, whatever you call your local dollar stop, take a look at items that we shouldn't sleep on when it comes to buying from the dollar store.

Awesome, but I'll always be real with you, yes there is a list of items to avoid buying from the dollar store...

Perfect!

Have you ever done price comparisons? Dollar Stores actually beat Walmart with pricing sometimes!

Don't say I never helped ya.

I personally love shopping for party supplies, you can get goody bag stuff, paper plates, all the different colors. Gift bags, little trinkets, craft stuff, to the snacks. I am a huge fan of the Dollar Tree in our area (Wenatchee).

At least we don't have to worry about losing a Dollar store in the near future. I'd have a cry fest just like I did after we lost our beloved Hastings!