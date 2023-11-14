Washington Needs You in the Battle with Japanese Beetles

The invasive Japanese Beetle is thought to have first arrived in America - in 1916, on the East Coast.

Four years later, in 2020, The first Japanese Beetles were discovered in the state - in a Sunnyside, Washington Parking lot.

Their presence in Washington is a big threat to cherries, hops, grapes, and roses.

Japanese Beetles are not picky eaters - they will feast on over 300 kinds of plants and tree leaves. The damage spread by these beautiful bugs affects your backyard gardens and rose bushes. They can also wipe out plants and leaves in your local park. The big danger is how much damage they can do to vital orchards and fields of hops and other crops that could make or break an ag company.

The threat of the Japanese Beetle has caused the Washington Department of Agriculture to spring into action, and they need your help!

Tens of thousands of beetles have already been trapped in the state of Washington - but the threat continues and the "window is quickly closing" to eradicate this pest.

What do Japanese Beetles look like?

The promising news

The regional effort of trapping the pest - had steadily confirmed numbers of 24,000 beetles in both 2021 and 2022.

This year in 2023, the number of confirmed trapped beetles was down nearly 20% - to only 19,655 beetles this summer in Yakima, Benton, and Franklin counties (Source: WSDA)

Washington residents and ag companies are not out of the woods yet, but this is trending in the right direction.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture warns that if the beetle permanently makes Washington its home - then you, the homeowner, and Washington state farmers will both have to pay for the termination of beetles on your property.

Japanese Beetles found in the Tri-Cities

A single Japanese beetle was confirmed by the Washington State Department of Agriculture on July 12th in Pasco. Two additional beetles were caught on the August 14th. Learn more by clicking this link.

How you can help stop the Japanese Beetle?

You can help protect Washington's ag community and your backyard garden by being on the lookout for the Japanese beetle.

Look for adult beetles from June through October. If you see the pest please take a picture, and report sightings with this link.



You can also easily trap Japanese Beetles. Learn more about trapping them with this link.

