If your family is like mine, we hardly ever call each other by our first names... besides Mom, Dad, or Grandma. Family nicknames - like city nicknames - usually come to us out of love or a good teasing that stuck.

Here are the nicknames of ten cities in Washington State - and how they came about.

Aberdeen

Past nicknames include “Port of Missing Men” and "The Hellhole of the Pacific."

These somewhat frightening names were due to their high murder rate in the late 1800s & early 1900s (Source- Outlaw Tales of Washington)

Currently known as the "Gateway to the Olympic Peninsula"

-Due to Aberdeen being the Southern Highway 101 hub.

Notable people: The late Kurt Cobain & bassist Krist Novoselic of Nirvana. Patrick Simmons of the Doobie Brothers also called it home.

Bellevue

“City in a Park”

The Bellevue Downtown Park is a reference to this nickname.

Notable people: Heart’s Ann & Nancy Wilson, the late Mariner baseball broadcaster Dave Niehaus

Everett

“Milltown’ and “City of Smokestacks

Incorporated in 1893, Everett prospered as a major lumber center with several large sawmills.

Notable people: College football coaches Jim Lambright, Mike Price, and Dennis Erickson.

Poulsbo

“Little Norway”

Founded in the 1880s by Norwegian immigrant Jørgen Eliason and other Scandinavians who relocated to this Kitsap County town from Midwestern states.

Notable People: Former Seattle Mariner Aaron Sele, Apollo 12 Astronaut Richard Gordon Jr, KW3’s Connor

Seattle

“Emerald City”

Seattle is filled with evergreen trees. Thus, the nickname stuck in 1982.

Before that, “Queen City of the Pacific Northwest” (1869-1982), also known as the “Jet City” (long-time home of Boeing) and SeaTown.

Notable people: Jimi Hendrix, Bruce Lee, the '90s Grunge Music bands - Nirvana, Soundgarden, Alice & Chains, Pearl Jam. Hip-hop acts - Sir Mix-a-lot & Macklemore.

Tacoma

“The City of Destiny”

(Circa 1873) When Tacoma was a hub for the Northern Pacific Railroad. “T-Town” “Home of the Tacoma Aroma” (Well..That’s what my friends and I called it - as we drove by on I-5, plugging our noses)

Notable people: Bing Crosby, “The Far Side” cartoonist Gary Larson, Guitarist for Alice & Chains - Jerry Cantrell

Wenatchee

"Apple Capital of the World”

From its many apple orchards, including the Stemilt empire, founded by the longstanding Mathison family from Wenatchee. Another known nickname for our community is "Buckle of the Power Belt of the Great Northwest, due to our many hydroelectric dams along the Columbia River.

Notable people: Former pro cyclist Tyler Farrar, Queensryche member Chris DeGarmo, Hailey Van Lith

Yakima

“The Palm Springs of Washington”

Reference to the abundance of Sunshine and dry arid climate. This region is home to 77% of hops produced in the U.S.

Notable People: NFL player Cooper Kupp, Former US Olympic skiers Phil and Steve Mahre, Actor & comedian Sam Kinison

Spokane

“The Lilac City”

The suggestion that Spokane be known as 'The Lilac City' is attributed to Dr. S. E. Lambert, W.T. Triplett and John W. Duncan. In the early 1930s these men encourage the local garden club to plant lilac bushes throughout the City of Spokane. - History of the Lilac Festival

Notable People: SNL’s Julia Sweeney, Author Sherman Alexie, Actress Hilary Swank, Actor and director David Lynch (Twin Peaks)

Richland

“Atomic City” (Home to the Hanford Nuclear Site)

Notable People: Former US Women's Soccer Goalkeeper - Hope Solo, Late Actress Sharon Tate, Foo Fighters bassist Nate Mendel.

