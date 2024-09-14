Active Wildfire in Kennewick Near Owens Road

On Saturday evening, September 14, a wildfire is blazing in the hills south of Kennewick. Firefighters arrived on the scene around 8:15 pm.

Benton County Fire District #1 reports that the fire is west of Owens Road, south of the 397, in the Strawberry Flats area.

"It started out about as a 10 acre fire . . . we're at least 300 acres at this point," said the BCFD spokesperson in a live stream. No structures have been threatened at this time.

Multiple agencies are responding to the fire, and the 397 has been temporarily closed. People are encouraged to stay away from the fire as it is continuing to spread.

