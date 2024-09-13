Meet Omega…Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of The Week

Get ready to have your heart stolen by Omega our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! Omega, a German Shepherd mix with maybe a dash of Husky, is about 5 years young and one of the softest, most gorgeous girls currently at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter.

She’s ready to be the ‘alpha’ of your heart and embark on adventures that’ll make you both the ‘omega’ of every trail you conquer together! Omega’s journey started when a good Samaritan spotted her darting near Argent Rd and Road 52 in Pasco.

After rescuing her from the bustling street and ensuring her safety, they called Animal Control. Despite her collar, Omega had no microchip or owner info, so she’s been eagerly waiting for her forever home at the shelter since May 5th, 2024 – a whopping 131 days!

True to her German Shepherd roots, Omega is full of energy and loves ALL humans! She has a truly positive presence and would be the perfect adventure buddy for long walks or hikes. She has fair leash manners and knows some basic commands like sit, shake, and lay down, she’s not shy about showing her ‘treat’-ment preferences – good luck getting her to do anything without one!

Omega is quite reactive to other dogs and hasn’t been tested with other smaller animals, but she does have an endless supply of love to give and may need to be the only pet in her new home. If you’re looking for a loyal companion who’s ready to be your ‘alpha’ sidekick, Omega might just be the perfect fit!

Here Is How You Can Adopt Omega

You can swing by the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter to meet Omega Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm. No appointment is needed for a meet and greet with any of the dogs (or cats!). If you’re thinking of adding a new furry friend to your family, remember to bring your current dogs along for a compatibility check.

All animals leave TCAS spayed or neutered, up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines, and microchipped. If you have room in your home and your heart, consider helping Omega find her forever home!