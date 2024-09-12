Enjoying Fall The Washington Way

Fall Into Fun at Middleton’s Fall Festival!

Though I am definitely more of a spring guy, fall is a wonderful time of the year. My fiancée informs me that I am taking her to a fall festival that's held around here every year. Not being from Tri, I didn’t think it was too big of a deal, but man, was I wrong. Middleton’s Fall Festival is lit! (I’d have to check with the hip kids to know if I’m using that correctly.)

Opening day kicks off on October 2nd, and this year, it’s packed with more activities and more food than ever before!

Running for seven weekends, Middleton’s offers everything from its signature 150-foot Super Slide to the all-new Ziplines. Whether you’re into navigating the CBHA Super Mario Corn Maze or a hayride, this fest really has something for everyone.

Middleton farms Corn Maze Middleton farms Getty Canva loading... Middleton farms corn maze

Endless Fun for All Ages

I can’t believe it—they have Potato Blasters, and you can use them, or arguably better, head to the Paintball Zone. There’s nothing like challenging your house to a paintball fight to work out those harbored feelings. For you dudes out there, they have pumpkin bowling and something my inner child is ecstatic about—a candy cannon, which rains down sweet treats twice a day, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

If you love bubbles (and who doesn’t?), stop by the Bubble Barn to create enormous bubbles. Feeling competitive? Race your family in Trike Races or test your speed at the Duck Races!

Middleton map Middleton farms / Getty / Canva loading... Middleton map

The Ultimate Farm Experience

A trip to Middleton's wouldn’t be complete without picking your perfect pumpkin. Whether you’re after a classic carving pumpkin, a goofy gourd, or one of those giant showstoppers, Middleton's Pumpkin Patch has you covered.

Want to take a break and enjoy the scenery? Hop on a Grain Train or relax on a Hay Ride through the farm. For the sports fans, the life-sized Farmin' Foosball is a must-try, bringing all the fun of table foosball to the field.

Though I was reluctant about this fall fest thing, it’s way more than just a farmers market with cider or a pumpkin patch with some dumb cutouts. Man, this place sounds pretty cool. I personally can’t wait to take the fam this fall.

