The Hunt Is On For Washington State Patrol

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a drive-by shooting that took place on Wednesday morning around 8:40 a.m. on the interchange ramp from southbound I-5 to westbound SR-16 in Tacoma. A 35-year-old man, driving a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was shot in the shoulder. He reported that an unknown black sedan pulled alongside his vehicle, and someone inside fired multiple shots before fleeing westbound on SR-16.

The suspect vehicle was described as a black four-door sedan, driven by a light-skinned Black man with a female passenger.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the suspect or the vehicle to contact WSP Detective Brooke Bova at 360-701-8284 or via email at brooke.bova@wsp.wa.gov.