Washington Starts Clean Energy Projects Thanks to Your Taxes

Washington State has allocated $37 million across 46 clean energy projects to support its 2021 energy strategy. Funded by the Climate Commitment Act and other sources, these projects aim to cut fossil fuel use, enhance energy infrastructure, and create green jobs.

$14 Million for Research, Development, and Demonstration (RD&D):

Eastern Washington University: $1.9 million for a pilot carbon capture system.

MujiElectric LLC: Nearly $2 million for high-efficiency solar cells.

Siemens Energy: $1.7 million for a fuel-free Turbo Heater.

Dehlsen Associates Inc.: $1.3 million for a floating turbine platform.

Manaflex LLC: $512,720 for a flexible photovoltaic prototype.

$23 Million for General Clean Energy Projects:

Lamb Weston Inc.: $5 million for energy-efficient equipment in food production.

Lake Quinault School District: $1.8 million for a solar and battery energy system.

Kitsap Transit: $1.2 million for a zero-emission electric ferry design.

Sagecliffe Resort and Spa: $2.5 million for a dual-use solar project.

Focus on Vulnerable Communities:

Friends of Deming Library: $82,470 for solar panels benefiting the Nooksack Indian Tribe.

The Nature Conservancy: $339,763 to explore agrivoltaics for local farming.

Commerce Director Mike Fong highlights that these investments will boost economic opportunities and clean energy innovation, reinforcing Washington's leadership in the global low-carbon transition.

