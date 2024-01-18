5 Odd Items to Scrape the Washington Frost from Our Cars

I feel like our 2023-2024 winter has been mild here in Eastern WA. Watch, I say that and we get pelted with a "History making winter storm!" Ok, I'll stop.

I forgot my window scraper in a different car this morning and was stuck with "WTH AM I GOING TO DO!? I need to leave for work!!!"

Sure, leave earlier, do this, do that, but dang it, I wasn't expecting the frozen tundra of Cashmere WA to swoop in like that! Not cool Mother Nature, not cool. Well, actually it was very "cool." Ok again, I'll stop.

5 Odd but useful Items to scrape that WA winter frost from your car in a pinch:

1. A Sign:

Now, this is super silly, this is the actual sign I used to scrape my windows this morning. My name isn't even Grace!

It works though! And it helped very quickly!

A little background, I'm an assistant Cheerleading coach and I ended up with a sign from a previous senior in my vehicle. A year ago... I haven't cleaned my car apparently.

2. A Credit/Debit Card

In a pinch, yes these totally work! And if you are super fancy and have one of those exclusive super tough metal-like cards, even better, be careful not to scratch the glass though with the harder cards.

3. Rubbing Alcohol & Water:

According to this website:

"Just as rubbing alcohol can help you melt ice on walkways when you don’t have salt available, it can also help you melt ice on a windshield. If there is snow over the ice on the windshield, you’ll want to remove that first using a gloved hand, broom, or another tool that won’t scratch the windshield. Then, mix a 2:1 ratio of rubbing alcohol and water in a spray bottle. Spray the mixture over the entire windshield and let it sit for two minutes. After two minutes have passed, the ice should have turned into slush. Turn on the car’s windshield wipers to clear away the slush."

4. A Plastic Spatula:

Thats right! I bet you never would of guessed! And let me tell you does she work wonders, not just flipping the burgers but for scraping that dang frost!

5. A Dust Pan:

Yes, a dust pan, and it would be super helpful to cover bigger areas!

Running late? Need something to scrape the ice off in no time with stuff you already have? Refer to the list above and you will be just fine my friend!

