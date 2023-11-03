Most Popular Dish on Thanksgiving in WA is What?!
I'll be the first to admit, I absolutely LOVE Green Bean Casserole. I said it, and I will stick to that until the day heaven decides it's "my time." I would have cold turkey sandwiches with cranberry sauce (out of the can) mayo and a bit of pepper with a whole heaping side of Green Bean Casserole. Does Washington State as a whole agree with me? Sorta. Let's dive into it.
I can tell you, the dish that Washington State loves the most during Thankgiving is within that photo above. Is is the Squash? Mushrooms? Cranberry Sauce? Wine? The whole turkey?
Mashed Potatoes! That has to be it right? NOPE. But I will tell you, states like California, Oregon, Utah, Colorado, Kansas and New York (plus a few other states) love Mashed Taters! Me too, but not my absolute fav.
The states that love Green Bean Casserole the most are: Montana, and Oklahoma. My kind of people right there.
Did you know: In the Southern States, Thanksgiving is served with a nice Ham. I had no idea!
Mm, maybe Washington State's favorite dish is the stuffing! Wrong again, but it is however a favorite in a few states! Montana, Vermont and Hawaii!
Maybe It's the Cranberry Sauce?! Nope, but again, it is a favorite in other states! Hawaii, Alaska and Wyoming.
Ok, I've given you enough of the run around and maybe even made you hungry in the process.
The Most Loved Dish during Thanksgiving Dinner In Washington State is...
Turkey.
Really? The main part of the meal? Ok, sure, I'll bite.
Find out What other States LOVE here on Turkey Day.
Trim You Thanksgiving Costs With These 11 Dollar Store Buys
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow
Major Retailers Closed On Thanksgiving Day
Gallery Credit: Google Streetview
Thanksgiving Favorites
Gallery Credit: Bee