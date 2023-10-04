Is your Washington State food, “In Season?”

There's nothing better than eating fresh from the garden fruits and veggies! But when we buy from the store, that can be just as tasty, as long as the fruits or veggies are in season. So, when are the best time for say, carrots? I did some "digging," and found out!

Fruits and Veggies - In Season Times:

Apples: August - November (Cold Storage until Spring)

Apricots: June and July

Arugula: May - December

Zucchini: June - October

Watermelon: August - September

Tomatoes: July - October

Strawberries: June - July

Rhubarb: April - June

Raspberries: June - August

Pumpkins: October - November

Potatoes: Year-Round

Onions: June - October (Stored in Winter)

Morel Mushrooms: May

Melons: August - October

Grapes: August - October

Garlic: August - November (Stored year-round)

Corn: August - October

Cherries: June - July

Celery: August - November

Carrots: June - January

Brussel Sprouts: September - January

Blackberries: July - September

Asparagus: April - June

Did your favorites make the list? If not, click here for more info.

There's something about fresh Asparagus for a side dish to complement a meal. My Mother has it growing wild in the orchards by her house, I always feel super spoiled when I get to take a big ole bag home.

Apples, I mean, is it even Washington State if we don't talk about apples?! Apple Capitol of the world and for good reason! We get to live in a state with the freshest apples known to man! Let us feast!

May your gardens be forever in good standing and your green thumb thrive!

