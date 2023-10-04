Is your Washington State food, &#8220;In Season?&#8221;

Is your Washington State food, “In Season?”

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva

There's nothing better than eating fresh from the garden fruits and veggies! But when we buy from the store, that can be just as tasty, as long as the fruits or veggies are in season. So, when are the best time for say, carrots? I did some "digging," and found out!

Fruits and Veggies - In Season Times:

Apples: August - November (Cold Storage until Spring)

Canva/Aly
Apricots: June and July

Canva/Aly
Arugula: May - December

Canva/Aly
Zucchini: June - October

Canva/Aly
Watermelon: August - September

Canva/Aly
Tomatoes: July - October

Canva/Aly
Strawberries: June - July

Canva/Aly
Rhubarb: April - June

Canva/Aly
Raspberries: June - August

Canva/Aly
Pumpkins: October - November

Canva/Aly
Potatoes: Year-Round

Canva/Aly
Onions: June - October (Stored in Winter)

Canva/Aly
Morel Mushrooms: May

Canva/Aly
Melons: August - October

Canva/Aly
Grapes: August - October

Canva/Aly
Garlic: August - November (Stored year-round)

Canva/Aly
Corn: August - October

Canva/Aly
Cherries: June - July

Canva/Aly
Celery: August - November

Canva/Aly
Carrots: June - January

Canva/Aly
Brussel Sprouts: September - January

Canva/Aly
Blackberries: July - September

Canva/Aly
Asparagus: April - June

Canva/Aly
Did your favorites make the list? If not, click here for more info.

 

There's something about fresh Asparagus for a side dish to complement a meal. My Mother has it growing wild in the orchards by her house, I always feel super spoiled when I get to take a big ole bag home.

Apples, I mean, is it even Washington State if we don't talk about apples?! Apple Capitol of the world and for good reason! We get to live in a state with the freshest apples known to man! Let us feast!

 

May your gardens be forever in good standing and your green thumb thrive!

