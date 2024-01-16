Cozy And Secure: Important Tips For Using Space Heaters

We are midway into another super cold Washington State winter. And yet it seems like we still get house fires, electrical fires, or other mishaps during the coldest days because, well, people are cold and are forgetting Heater Safey, more specifically those portable heaters. So, let's have a refresher!

8 Portable / Space Heater Safety Tips for a Warm WA Home / Area:

1. Store Properly -

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

Before you even use the heater itself, ask yourself a few questions first. Was this put away right? Kept away from moisture? How old is the heater?

2. Using the appropriate plug-ins -

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

You do not want to use an extension cord, the heater must be plugged directly into "the wall."

3. Never Leave Unattended -

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

These suckers get super-hot and you do NOT want to risk getting them knocked over while not in the room and then starting a fire. Please use precautions and unplug when leaving a room.

4. Supplemental Heating, not for Cooking Food.

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

Stop, don't try and cook the cookies on the tray in front or on top of the heater, not safe for consumption or well the heater for that matter.

5. Indoor or Outdoor Use -

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

Is your space heater built to "weather the weather," or is it made for warming indoor spaces? Make sure you know in advance!

6. Placement -

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

Is the heater in a spot where people are often walking by? If so, consider moving it to avoid anyone knocking it over or tripping or a cord.

7. Inspect

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

Make sure proper labeling is in place and that the manufacturer is in fact legit.

8. Be Comfortable Using -

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

Now cozy up and get warm! Not need to stress, just remind yourself to check first and safety first! We got this and man do we have a cold winter this season! Stay bundled up and stay safe!

Home Heating Fire Prevention Tips - Electrical Safety Foundation (esfi.org)

Important: 12 Tips To Stay Safe Using Your Fireplace and Chimney There's nothing quite like a lit fireplace: the warmth, light, smell, and sound of crackling wood transcends time and takes us back to a simpler time. It's the spirit of hygge . But lighting a fire in your home comes with a lot of dangers. Before you light your fireplace, review these safety tips from the Washington State Fire Marshal. Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

5 Expert Tips to Help You Sleep Better Each Night If you're having a hard time getting good sleep at night, here are 5 tips from experts to help you get restful sleep. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins