Here’s What $75 Million Would Buy in the San Juan Islands

Some famous people have made the San Juan Islands their home.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris lived here.

"Top Gun" actor Tom Skerritt has a home on Lopez Island. One of Bill Gates' homes are on Shaw Island. Classic rocker, Steve Miller sold his San Juan Island home for just under $17 million. Steve Miller originally bought it from the famous Seattle radio host and Shick Shadel spokesperson, the late Pat O'Day.

Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner, the late Paul Allen had a San Juan Islands home. Reports have circulated that Oprah purchased an 43 acre place on Orcas Island for $8.2 million.

Barry Ackerley made a big sum of his wealth from the many billboards you saw all around the Pacific Northwest. He also owned the Seattle Supersonics and helped start the Seattle Storm.

Barry Ackerley passed away in 2011. His wife Ginger Ackerley passed in 2018.Their 3 adult children each own a home on the family 87 acre beach front property estate on San Juan Island.

The property is named Halftide Farms.

The plans, layout and design begun in the early 90s. After decades of hard work and attention to detail, it can be yours for $75 million dollars.

What would $75 million buy you?

In addition to the three main homes, there are guest cottages, a bunkhouse, a game house, a cabana and a greenhouse. Views of the Salish Sea and Mount Baker provide an incredible backdrop to your vast piece of property. There are also tennis and pickleball courts, two pools, a putting green and four ponds.

The property has been on the market since March of 2023.

If you're interested to take a tour and buy one of the most prime locations in North America, contact Tere Foster at COMPASS.

INFO: Mansionglobal.com, Compass.com

