A Washington Favorite is a bit Fishy…

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva

Washington State is home to many favorite destinations like the Space needle, MoPOP (Museum of Pop Culture), The San Juan Islands and so much more to name.

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva
But I wanted to know what the residents of Washington State love as a whole, what gets us excited?!

What's Washington State's Favorite meal? We will answer this, but first...

Did you know: Washington's State Food is the Walla Walla Sweet Onion

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva
Also,

Washington State's Favorite Chips are Pop Chips according to this link.

Noam Galai
Apart from Apples, Ranier Cherries and other Washington State essentials,

but what is Washington State's favorite meal? 

Ok we will finally answer this...

Salmon! 

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva
I don't make the rules, I just share them.

10 Famous Foods in Washington: Dishes Washington Is Known For (nomadsunveiled.com)

"Salmon. Washington's cold, clear waters are perfect for salmon to thrive in, so it comes as no surprise that Salmon is one of the most iconic foods in Washington state." - Nomads Unveiled

Now, I'm just curious...

What's Washington State's Favorite Dessert?

Apple Crisp

This doesn't surprise me actually, of course it has something to do with apples, and rightfully so!

What's Washington's Most Iconic Dessert? (mega993online.com)

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva
Honestly, looking at that picture makes me want to order some apple crisp, or make it... Let's be real though, I'll order before I even think about getting ingredients.

 

Have I made you hungry? Cool, same here, what time should I arrive for dinner? I'll bring the Pop Chips!

