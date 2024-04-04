A rare find in Ellensburg an amazing used record shop.

I promised you something special in Ellensburg and here it is. On my way home from my trip to Yakima last weekend I stopped in Ellensburg to visit a guitar shop that turned out to not be in business anymore. (At least not in Ellensburg.) and stumbled on a used record store. Old Skool’s. 308 N Main.

The store has been in its current location for about 18 years. Moved. After moving from a previous location 7 years before.

The proprietor is Carroll Cox. Music lover and collector. Before starting this business, she worked in social services, and one day she decided she needed a change.

The first impression you get when you're looking in from outside is “This is just a little bit trippy, let's go take a peek.”

Then when you walk in, the first thing you see is records everywhere, piled on the floor and racks, leaning against the wall. There's a huge selection all used. (she can special order new for you as well). There is a stereo set up behind the counter, usually playing something.

You'll also see a few racks of used CDs in the main room, and then you walk through and there's another room and it's full of used vintage clothing. (not my thing but my daughter and granddaughter would really get into it).

Then there is yet another room, and that is my favorite room. It's a live performance space. They have open mic night. They also bring in artists from outside the area, and local musicians play there too.

This Place is an absolute gem, and I could probably spend hours just flipping through the racks to see what they have. When I walked in just right off the bat, I saw two vinyl records of Norton Buffalo who is no longer with us. But seeing them made me very happy.

If you love vinyl records, this place will make you very happy. Check Old Skool’s out, you can find them on facebook

I finished up my visit at Old Skool’s and then got something to eat at campus. U-Tote-Em then got on the road to go home.

