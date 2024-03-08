Don’t just bike, E-bike. With new cutting-edge technology. 

Every morning, I fire up the computer jump on Google and do a Google search for new EV news. I do this because I'm curious about new developments, both in cars. Scooters, motorcycles, and E Bikes.

It seems like not a week goes by that I don't see at least one story about one of the early adopters of E Bikes Rad Power. Rad Power Bikes seems like a very progressive company. They do all the design of their E Bikes here in the Northwest. Then they have them manufactured in China. From that point they have been shipped all around the world.

Now Rad Power Bikes is rolling out four new very special products. These four new E bikes. Feature. What rad power calls their all new “safe shield” battery.

Let's go backwards for just a moment. There's been a lot of buzz in major cities around the world about the potential fire hazard of E bikes with the possibility of their batteries Catching Fire. With a high-quality E bike that possibility is negligible. But with cheap E Bikes with poor Design and construction you can have a battery fire. Thermal runaway in lithium-ion batteries is possible if they're not manufactured properly. (Just look at the 2022 Chevy Bolt.)

According to PRNNewswire.com, Red Power Bikes says.

“The new Safe Shield Battery with thermal resistant technology was designed from the ground up to advance the safety of ebike batteries and is available as both an external and semi-integrated 15Ah battery pack. The new battery packs are UL Certified to UL 2271.”

If you travel around the world, you've noticed that bicycle culture is prevalent everywhere. I even read a story the other day that said that Paris is thinking about outlawing 4 wheeled vehicles completely. (except for deliveries and mass transit.) All through Europe and Asia you're seeing E bikes everywhere.

I'm not saying that this needs to happen in America the way it's happening in Denmark for instance. But if you're thinking about trying to get from point a to point in a more cost-effective way maybe an E bike is the way to go.

Are you going to see me traveling on an E bike? Probably not. I do wish that people here on E bikes would stop riding them on the sidewalk though.

Rad Power Bikes Introduces Its Safest, Most Advanced Ebikes with New, Industry Leading Battery (prnewswire.com)

