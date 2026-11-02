Counting down the grand opening of Jersey Mike’s in E. Wenatchee

It's been a few months since we found out that Jersey Mike's is going to be moving into East Wenatchee, and they are almost ready to open. In fact, they are counting down the days.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

On Saturday (10/31/26) I drove by there and they had a banner on the top of the building that said seven days until their grand opening. So, I decided to make a trip over to East Wenatchee and take a few pictures. Here's what it looks like today (11/2/26).

Almost ready to open.

It seems like they're working hard to make sure that everything is shipshape for a gigantic grand opening coming up on Friday (11/6/26) and there is a lot to look forward to.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

They have completely renovated the old Starbucks location at 500 Valley Mall Parkway next to Petco. As part of their grand opening, they have selected three elementary schools in the Wenatchee Valley to benefit with fundraising campaigns.

One of the things that I'm looking forward to is finding out what might be on the Jersey Mike's "secret menu". (Yes, there is such a thing.) I have always liked a really good sandwich, and it'll be interesting to find out what they have to offer.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

Preparation and training is still going on.

When I stopped by, the owner Matt Bullatt was there, and I asked him about the possibility of getting a whole wheat sub, and he said they had multiple bread options including whole wheat. (Hurray for me.)

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

My buddy Lon in the tri-cities loves Jersey Mike's, and he never hesitates to ask me if I've ever tried a sandwich at a Jersey Mike's, and I always have to answer no, but not for much longer.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

So yes, the countdown is on and in theory, they will open on Friday.

That's this Friday.