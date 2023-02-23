Trash Trashing Roads in Washington Teens Hired To Clean It Up

The summer jobs are back this year. Every winter, litter and trash build up on the sides of the roads and highways in Central Washington. Teens looking for a summer job can help clean it up this year. Officials from the Washington Department of Ecology say they plan to hire 72 teenagers for the Ecology Youth Corps (EYC) program in the Central Region.

TEENS NEED TO BE BETWEEN 14 AND 17 YEARS OLD TO GET A JOB

Applicants must be ages 14 to 17 as of July 5, 2023. Applications are due by April 3 and are available through area school counselors and Ecology’s website, https://ecology.wa.gov/About-us/Jobs/Jobs-at-Ecology.

Teens chosen for the program will earn $15.74 an hour.

Hours: Up to 32 hours per week

7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Monday through Thursday

TEENS WILL WORK THROUGHOUT THE REGION

Teens will work in one of the following 3 ½-week sessions:

July 5 to July 27

July 31 to Aug. 17

Youth Corps teens are assigned to one of six crews in the region:

Ellensburg

Richland

Sunnyside

Toppenish

Goldendale

Yakima

THOUSANDS OF POUNDS OF LITTER WILL BE COLLECTED THIS YEAR

A press release says in an average year, "Ecology litter crews pick up over 1 million pounds of litter and clean over 4,000 miles of roads statewide. Nearly 100,000 pounds of that litter is recycled each year. Since 1975, the program has hired more than 12,000 Washington teens, offering them a meaningful summer job, valuable work experience, and the chance to protect Washington’s environment for their own generation and the next."

