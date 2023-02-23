Seahawks Hire Experienced QB Coach from Richland Washington

Seattle Seahawks Hire New QB Coach

The Seattle Seahawks have a new quarterback coach, and he is from Richland, Washington.

Born in Richland Washington

He was born in Richland Washington on March 1st, 1963, and lived in Richland through his childhood.

He went to Richland High School and lettered in 3 different sports: football, baseball, and wrestling.

His best sport was obviously football earning all-conference for both quarterback and linebacker positions.

Played College Ball at Spokane Falls and Central WA University

After high school, he played 2 seasons and was an all-conference quarterback at Spokane Falls in 1982.

Then transferred to Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Washington where he earned his bachelor's Degree. He earned his MS in PE from WSU in 1990.

Coached Brees, Kitna, and Carr

He has had a long and distinguished career so far in the NFL, coaching for many teams throughout his career.

Early, he coached for Central Washington, Washington State, and Purdue University. While at Purdue he coached Drew Brees who gives him credit for his early development.

He coached Jon Kitna at Central and was a big part of his development as well.

Later he went on to coach in the NFL at the Rams, Buccaneers, Jaguars, and the Raiders.

Recently Coached for LA Rams

He has coached many positions including Offensive Coordinator and quarterbacks coach with much success.

recently he has been both the quarterback coach and offensive assistant for Sean Mcvay and the Rams. That experience with a main division rival of the Seahawks should come in handy.

Greg Olson Hired as Seattle Seahawks QB Coach

If you didn't already know his name, it is Greg Olson. Olson with an O, not an E like the famous tight end turned broadcaster.

He will be a great veteran voice for Geno Smith to listen to and improve. He also has great familiarity with the Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron having worked together in the Rams offense.

The Seattle Seahawks got a great experienced coach that should help elevate the offense in 2023, and he is from right here in the Tri-Cities!

