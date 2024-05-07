The four worst hospitals in Washington state.

You can still be in excellent health, but as we get older, we do wind up spending some time in the hospital. It's not my favorite place to go to hang out but I do have some experience. Lately I am just running across some interesting information on a safety ranking system for hospitals.

surgeon psphotograph loading...

So, let's get into it.

According to hospitalsafetygrid.org,

“For more than 20 years, The Leapfrog Group has collected, analyzed, and published hospital data on safety and quality in order to push the health care industry forward. Leapfrog’s bold transparency has promoted high-value care and informed health care decisions—and helped trigger giant leaps forward in the safety, quality, and affordability of U.S. health care.”

The great thing about this website is it will give you a list of hospitals in order of excellence and safety for your zip code, city, your state, Or hospital. It can organize the list by grade in ascending or descending order, by distance or name.

young hospital workers in scrubs michaeljung loading...

Each hospital receives a score for infections. Problems with surgery? Safety problems. Practices to prevent errors. And doctors, nurses and hospital staff. If you want to get into the “gory details” there's a place you can click for that as well for each hospital.

Let's look at the bottom 4 on the list.

University of Washington Medical Center - Northwest Campus

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

1550 N. 115th Street Seattle, WA 98133-8401

The interesting thing about this rating is that this is the hospital that has been my family's go to hospital. Since the 1960s. My mother used to volunteer in this hospital. It is a part of the University of Washington Medical School so yes; it is a teaching hospital.

And yes, there is some cutting-edge research going on in this hospital as well. The grade? Low “C”

Valley Medical Center

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

400 S. 43rd Street PO Box 50010, Renton, WA 98058-5010

This hospital scores in the low “C” range.

Cascade Valley Hospital

Google Maps loading...

Google Maps

330 S. Stillaguamish Avenue, Arlington, WA 98223-1642

They score in the low “D” range.

Providence Regional Medical Center Everett

Google Maps loading...

Google Maps

1700 13th Street, Everett, WA 98201-1689

The lowest scoring hospital on the list. With a “D”.

So, what hospital do I use now? Generally.

Central Washington Hospital (Confluence Health)

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

1201 S. Miller Street, Wenatchee, WA 98801-1948

They rank on the list with a high “C” grade. I've had a couple of stays at Central Washington Hospital, and I personally have found their doctors and staff to be rock stars.

4 of USA's WORST Hospitals for Patient Safety are in California (1035kissfmboise.com)

Search Results (hospitalsafetygrade.org)

Home | Hospital Safety Grade

16 Colorado Hospitals Earn ‘A’ Grades for Patient Safety Colorado is home to more than 300 hospitals around the state. Which ones do the best job keeping you safe during your stay? HospitalSafetyGrade.org rates hospitals according to problems with surgery, safety, practices to prevent errors, and an evaluation of Doctors, nurses, and staff. Below are the 16 hospitals in Colorado that received an "A" rating. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams