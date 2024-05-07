The four worst hospitals in Washington state.
You can still be in excellent health, but as we get older, we do wind up spending some time in the hospital. It's not my favorite place to go to hang out but I do have some experience. Lately I am just running across some interesting information on a safety ranking system for hospitals.
So, let's get into it.
According to hospitalsafetygrid.org,
“For more than 20 years, The Leapfrog Group has collected, analyzed, and published hospital data on safety and quality in order to push the health care industry forward. Leapfrog’s bold transparency has promoted high-value care and informed health care decisions—and helped trigger giant leaps forward in the safety, quality, and affordability of U.S. health care.”
The great thing about this website is it will give you a list of hospitals in order of excellence and safety for your zip code, city, your state, Or hospital. It can organize the list by grade in ascending or descending order, by distance or name.
Each hospital receives a score for infections. Problems with surgery? Safety problems. Practices to prevent errors. And doctors, nurses and hospital staff. If you want to get into the “gory details” there's a place you can click for that as well for each hospital.
Let's look at the bottom 4 on the list.
University of Washington Medical Center - Northwest Campus
1550 N. 115th Street Seattle, WA 98133-8401
The interesting thing about this rating is that this is the hospital that has been my family's go to hospital. Since the 1960s. My mother used to volunteer in this hospital. It is a part of the University of Washington Medical School so yes; it is a teaching hospital.
And yes, there is some cutting-edge research going on in this hospital as well. The grade? Low “C”
400 S. 43rd Street PO Box 50010, Renton, WA 98058-5010
This hospital scores in the low “C” range.
330 S. Stillaguamish Avenue, Arlington, WA 98223-1642
They score in the low “D” range.
Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
1700 13th Street, Everett, WA 98201-1689
The lowest scoring hospital on the list. With a “D”.
So, what hospital do I use now? Generally.
Central Washington Hospital (Confluence Health)
1201 S. Miller Street, Wenatchee, WA 98801-1948
They rank on the list with a high “C” grade. I've had a couple of stays at Central Washington Hospital, and I personally have found their doctors and staff to be rock stars.
