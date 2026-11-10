Is Gen. Z the Sober Generation? Here’s what we know
Full disclosure. I don't drink alcohol, which is unusual for my generation. Back when I was a little kid, I tasted my dad's beer one time and I thought, why would anybody want to drink this? He laughed and thought it was funny.
I remember when I went to college, everybody was drinking. (Well, except for me.) I remember one time being invited by one of my dorm mates to go to a party with him as the designated non-drinker. That way he knew that there was somebody sober with him to make sure he got back to his dorm room.
Gen. Z drinking habits.
Every generation is a little different in how it consumes alcohol, and Gen. Z is no exception. But there's some very interesting statistics that indicate that Gen. Z is the more sober generation.
According to skylinerecoverycenter.com,
‘Gen Z’s relationship with alcohol ranges from complete abstinence to regular drinking, with many young adults falling somewhere in between.
Nearly 1 in 4 Gen Z adults (24%) do not drink at all. Single Gen Z adults are more likely to be fully sober (30%) than those in a relationship or living with a partner (17%).’
Here are some statistics.
The average Gen. Z drinker spends about $800 a year on alcohol, that pencils out to about four drinks a week.
46% of Gen. Z drinkers are cutting back alcohol consumption and saving on average 1200 dollars a year.
The top reason that Gen. Z'ers list as their reason for cutting back on drinking?
46% say health, 36% say money.
One in ten Gen. Z adults are regular drinkers. (11.5 drinks per week.)
Gen. Z men are drinking more than Gen. Z women. 5.1 drinks for men per week, 3.9 drinks per week for women.
In my generation. Drinking was a kind of social lubricant. You went to a party, most people would be having a drink, and you circulated around the room and met people. According to this survey that is less of a requirement for Gen. Z gatherings.
I say more power to them. Imagine the money they're saving avoiding DUI’s.
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