Wenatchee Woman Stages Lengthy Standoff With Police

Charges are pending against a Wenatchee woman who's accused of assaulting her mother and staging a standoff with police late Wednesday afternoon.

Capt. Brian Chance of the Wenatchee Police Department says officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of North Franklin Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. and were met by the victim.

"She said her daughter had assaulted her, attempted to push her down the stairs inside the residence, and threatened to kill her."

Chance says officers then attempted to make contact with the suspect, 45-year-old Myrriah Granger, inside the residence.

"Officers made entry into the residence in an attempt to contact the suspect, who they immediately encountered at the top of the stairs. She was armed with a pair of scissors. Officers gave her verbal commands but she refused to comply, fled, and barricaded herself in a bathroom."

Initial attempts to get Granger to come out were unsuccessful and the East Cascade SWAT Team (ECST) was called to the scene along with a crisis negotiation team at around 5:45 p.m., after she reportedly began making threats to harm herself.

The standoff ended at just after 7:30 p.m. when SWAT Team members broke a window in the bathroom from the outside and Granger immediately surrendered without further incident.

She was arrested and charged with Domestic Violence Felony Harassment, Domestic Violence Assault, and Resisting Arrest.

Granger was unable to be booked but charges are being forwarded to the Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

The victim sustained superficial injuries to her face and was safely removed from the vicinity.