Ski cross racer Jack Mitchell, who got his start at Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort in Wenatchee, WA has been named by US Ski and Snowboard (USSS) to the USA World Cup Team.

Mitchell, 20 will make his World Cup debut next month at the 2023/24 North American stop, with two races in Nakiska, Alberta.

He joins 41 year-old former World Champ and 3-time Olympian Chris Del Bosco and 2022 Olympian and 10 year World Cup veteran Tyler Wallasch.

Ski Cross incorporates terrain features traditionally found in freestyle skiing with courses which include big-air jumps and high-banked turns. A race includes several racers on the course simultaneously, competing side by side.

Mitchell spent the off season training in Wenatchee and opened up his North American Cup (NorAm) series with a Gold and Silver against a field of international racers last weekend at Nakiska Ski Area in Alberta, Canada. The series continues in Gore, New York, Jan 30 - Feb 2nd.

Mitchell's coaches are still charting the best course for his development and whether he will pursue the overall title in North America or get more World Cup and Europa Cup experience overseas

Mitchell's father Jim says whether his son Jack remains in North America or travels to Europe, Mitchell will represent the US at the World Junior Champs at the end of March.

