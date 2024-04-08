Wenatchee ski cross racer Jack Mitchell has been selected by U.S. Ski and Snowboard to compete at the World Junior Championships, April 14 -15 in Idre Fjall, Sweden.

Mitchell who is 21 this season, is part of a US team of 3 men and 3 women that will compete against the world's best 21 and under racers at one of the most demanding race venues in the world.

Mitchell's father Jim says only two U.S. ski cross racers have reached the podium stand (top 3 finish) since the first Junior World Championships were held in 2006.

Ski cross is an event where multiple races compete on the same course simultaneously around gates, turns and jumps as opposed solo runs or side-by-side competition.

Jack Mitchell leads the way in a ski cross race Image: John Appel, N.Z. Jack Mitchell leads the way in a ski cross race Image: John Appel, N.Z. loading...

Mitchell got his start at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort in Wenatchee, WA. and will be ranked #1 in the world in the 2003 -2007 age group. He and his USA teammate Morgan Shute on the women's side, are medal contenders in both individual and the team events. The U.S. team is sending it's deepest team in a decade and the steepest competition is expected to come from Canada, Sweden and Germany.

Mitchell is currently in Sweden to race in the Swedish National Championships, and a FIS race April 6th and 7th in Galloe, Sweden.

Mitchell is the defending US National Champ but is skipping the U.S. event due to a schedule conflict but plans on competing for the U.S. title again next season.

Jack Mitchell (R) on the podium at a recent NorAm final Image: Alpina Canada Alpin ACA Jack Mitchell (R) on the podium at a recent NorAm final Image: Alpina Canada Alpin ACA loading...

The Five Best Ski Resorts in Washington State Washington boasts countless ski resorts for both beginners and advanced skiers alike. So, where should you hit the slopes this winter? Read on to find out the five best ski resorts in Washington State.

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals